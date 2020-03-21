Left Menu
'Woman tested positive in Pune doesn't have any travel history'

A 42-year-old woman found positive for COVID-19 in Pune on Saturday does not have travel history and neither any of her family members have travelled abroad.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 42-year-old woman found positive for COVID-19 in Pune on Saturday does not have travel history and neither any of her family members have travelled abroad. However, the woman had attended a marriage function at Vashi recently. She is in a critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital.

"She had attended some marriage function at Vashi and authorities are now checking if she has been communicated or transmitted COVID-19 from there. Presently, the lady is critical and has been kept on a ventilator at a private hospital. Her reports have been sent to the central government for further guidance," said Dr Jitendra Oswal, Deputy Medical Director, Bharti Hospital. She was initially admitted to a local hospital for pneumonia and her samples were sent for H1N1 testing which was apparently tested negative since the lab scientist had a slight doubt.

"They tested her samples for COVID-19 which were then tested positive," Oswal said. Earlier today, Naval K Ram, District Magistrate, Pune, Maharashtra said, "Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

