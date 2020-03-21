Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Burkina Faso ministers have coronavirus as cases rise to 64

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:40 IST
Four Burkina Faso ministers have coronavirus as cases rise to 64
The ministers of foreign affairs, mines, education, and the interior have all tested positive in recent days, the spokesman said. Image Credit: ANI

Four government ministers in Burkina Faso have tested positive for the coronavirus, a government spokesman said on Saturday, as the number of reported cases rose to 64 from 40, the highest in West Africa.

The ministers of foreign affairs, mines, education, and the interior have all tested positive in recent days, the spokesman said. "The rumor has become reality ... I have just been notified that I have COVID-19," foreign affairs minister Alpha Barry said in a tweet late on Friday, referring to media reports that had speculated about his health.

The minister of mines Oumarou Idani, minister of education Stanislas Ouaro and interior minister Simeon Sawadogo each confirmed their cases via Facebook posts. A ministerial meeting was held on March 11, the government's website shows, but it was not immediately clear if all the ministers attended.

The Italian ambassador to Burkina Faso Andrea Romussi has also been infected, he told Reuters, as has a high profile pastor, the health ministry said. Burkina Faso is struggling with a jihadist insurgency that has rendered half its arid territory ungovernable and forced nearly a million people to flee their homes.

International health officials worry that the virus could spread out of control and overwhelm the threadbare healthcare system in one of the world's poorest countries. The government has put measures in place to stop the spread, including closing land and air borders and banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

But ahead of a suspension of religious ceremonies on Friday, Ouagadougou's central mosque was filled with hundreds of worshippers packed together for prayers. The imam, Sourwilla Mohamadi, gave a sermon wearing a protective mask that was ripped open at the mouth. Burkina Faso reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 9, 10 days after the first case in sub-Saharan Africa was announced in Nigeria on Feb 28.

Some 40 nations across the continent have reported more than 700 cases of the coronavirus while worldwide more than 270,000 cases have been reported and more than 11,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 positive patients in Delhi reaches 27

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has risen to 27 till Saturday. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, the number of COVID19 positive cases in Delhi is 27. Out of the positive cases, some are c...

Jets release CB Roberts

The New York Jets released cornerback Darryl Roberts, the team announced Saturday. The Jets will save 6 million by cutting Roberts, who was one season removed from signing a three-year, 18 million contract extension. Roberts was poised to m...

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020