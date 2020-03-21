Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot orders lockdown in state from March 22-March 31: Official statement
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot orders lockdown in the state from March 22-March 31 said in a Official statement. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy and medical items to remain open.
#CoronaVirus के संक्रमण से लोगों के जीवन की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रदेशभर में आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़कर 22 मार्च से 31 मार्च तक पूरी तरह लॉक डाउन के निर्देश दिए हैं।#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 21, 2020
Further details awaited.
