First coronavirus case reported in Andhra Pradesh

  • Machilipatnam
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 01:14 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 01:14 IST
A 24-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, officials said, in the first case reported in the state

The man flew from Paris to Delhi on March 15 and then to Hyderabad and Vijayawada on March 17, they said. He was admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada on March 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a state health bulletin. At present, he has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and is under observation, the officials said.

