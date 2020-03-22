COVID-19: Punjab Chief Minister announces statewide lockdown till March 31

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. However, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines will remain open.

"Ordered statewide lockdown till March 31 to check spread of COVID-19. All essential Govt services to continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines, etc to be open. DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement restrictions immediately," the Chief Minister tweeted. He also shared a list of services that have been declared essential services in the state, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.