Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Punjab Chief Minister announces statewide lockdown till March 31

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 12:22 IST
COVID-19: Punjab Chief Minister announces statewide lockdown till March 31
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. However, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines will remain open.

"Ordered statewide lockdown till March 31 to check spread of COVID-19. All essential Govt services to continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines, etc to be open. DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement restrictions immediately," the Chief Minister tweeted. He also shared a list of services that have been declared essential services in the state, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonias first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.Unfortunately we have the first death from t...

Uzbekistan makes masks, remote work mandatory in capital

Uzbekistan ordered all companies in the capital Tashkent on Sunday to switch to remote working and made protective masks mandatory in all major cities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Central Asias most populous nation of 34 m...

First Gaza coronavirus cases confirmed, new curbs in West Bank

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first coronavirus cases, and stay-at-home orders were announced in the occupied West Bank on Sunday as Palestinian health officials tried to limit contagion. Two Palestinian men, one aged 79 and...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India; total number of cases climb to 360: Union Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in India total number of cases climb to 360 Union Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020