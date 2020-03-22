Czech coronavirus cases rise to 1,047, no deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic had risen to 1,047 as of Sunday morning, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of 10.7 million people had 158 new cases on Saturday, the ministry said.

Six people have recovered and there have been no deaths. Health workers had tested 15,584 people as of Saturday.

