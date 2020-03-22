Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

As the country is observing Janata Curfew on Sunday, a very disturbing case of Coronavirus came from Bihar. Here the COVID 19 patient admitted in the prestigious AIIMS Patna died before being identified as coronavirus positive.

According to the information, Saif Ali (38) a resident of Munger in Bihar had returned from Qatar some days ago. He was suffering from kidney ailments and admitted for treatment of the same in AIIMS Patna on March 20. He was kept in the isolation ward and doctors decided to conduct his coronavirus tests on the basis of his symptoms and travel history. While his sample was in the process of testing, he died. "He died on Saturday morning. We conducted his COVID 19 test on the basis of symptoms. The report came in the night in which he was found COVID 19 positive. We have informed senior officials in Bihar Government and also in the Central Government," said Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Director, AIIMS Patna. According to officials, 114 samples were tested in Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) on Saturday out of which two were found positive. The officials are now reaching out to all those who have recently come from foreign countries and isolating them from society. According to local media, about 500 persons have been isolated in different hospitals of Bihar.

However, one more Coronavirus patient has reportedly died in a private hospital of Bodh Gaya district. His report is still awaited.

According to government data, Bihar does not have even a single positive case of COVID 19 to date. The dashboard of the Government of India COVIDOUT.IN is still showing no coronavirus case in Bihar. Thus Ali had become first coronavirus positive case of Bihar who met the death before being identified.

There is no confirmation on how many persons were infected by Ali. The number could be in hundreds as in addition to his family members, relatives, local doctors, and the vehicle in which he was brought to the hospital all will be carrying the virus.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.