Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

After returning from Qatar some days back, the patient fell ill and developed severe kidney problems. He died before being confirmed COVID 19 positive.

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death
The findings can help the doctors to quickly diagnose and quarantine the patients (Picture Courtesy: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

As the country is observing Janata Curfew on Sunday, a very disturbing case of Coronavirus came from Bihar. Here the COVID 19 patient admitted in the prestigious AIIMS Patna died before being identified as coronavirus positive.

According to the information, Saif Ali (38) a resident of Munger in Bihar had returned from Qatar some days ago. He was suffering from kidney ailments and admitted for treatment of the same in AIIMS Patna on March 20. He was kept in the isolation ward and doctors decided to conduct his coronavirus tests on the basis of his symptoms and travel history. While his sample was in the process of testing, he died. "He died on Saturday morning. We conducted his COVID 19 test on the basis of symptoms. The report came in the night in which he was found COVID 19 positive. We have informed senior officials in Bihar Government and also in the Central Government," said Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Director, AIIMS Patna. According to officials, 114 samples were tested in Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) on Saturday out of which two were found positive. The officials are now reaching out to all those who have recently come from foreign countries and isolating them from society. According to local media, about 500 persons have been isolated in different hospitals of Bihar.

However, one more Coronavirus patient has reportedly died in a private hospital of Bodh Gaya district. His report is still awaited.

According to government data, Bihar does not have even a single positive case of COVID 19 to date. The dashboard of the Government of India COVIDOUT.IN is still showing no coronavirus case in Bihar. Thus Ali had become first coronavirus positive case of Bihar who met the death before being identified.

There is no confirmation on how many persons were infected by Ali. The number could be in hundreds as in addition to his family members, relatives, local doctors, and the vehicle in which he was brought to the hospital all will be carrying the virus.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates airline to halt all passenger flights over virus

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreakThe decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the WestA stat...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized by the U.S. Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasu...

China reports 1st local COVID-19 case after 3 days; Beijing to divert all international flights

China will redirect all arriving international flights from its capital Beijing to 12 other cities from Monday to control the surge of imported coronavirus cases as the country reported its first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case after...

Sent back midway, KLM flight to land with 120 Indians in Delhi tonight

By Ashoke Raj Dutch-based KLM flight will land at the international airport here with over 100 Indians today in the evening. Indian authorities have confirmed to ANI that KL-871 Amsterdam to Delhi flight has been given permission to land at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020