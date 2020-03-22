Left Menu
Samples of man who died of kidney failure in Bihar tests positive for COVID-19

One man who died of kidney failure here has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday, making it the first case to be reported from Bihar.

  Updated: 22-03-2020 14:01 IST
Samples of man who died of kidney failure in Bihar tests positive for COVID-19
Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

One man who died of kidney failure here has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday, making it the first case to be reported from Bihar. Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said today that ICMR has confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

"One patient passed away yesterday due to kidney failure, his tests have come positive for coronavirus. A woman has also tested positive, she is admitted at AIIMS," Kumar said. Samples of the 38-year-old man who passed away on Saturday due to kidney failure in Bihar's state capital tested positive for coronavirus, according to Doctor Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna.

"A 38-year-old man passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure has tested positive for COVID-19. He was from Munger and died yesterday at AIIMS in Patna. He had returned from Kolkata two days ago," Singh told ANI over phone. The man, a resident of Munger district, had a travel history to Qatar, and on his arrival in Patna via Kolkata was admitted to AIIMS Hospital.

Following his death, the hospital administration had sent his samples for COVID-19 testing and they returned positive on Saturday evening. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 341 people have have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases as of March 22.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Sunday stated that five people have died due to the disease in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

