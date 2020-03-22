Malaysia reports 123 new coronavirus cases, total at 1,306
Malaysia reported 123 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,306 cases, with 10 deaths.
The health ministry said 34 of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering held late last month.
Malaysia has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
