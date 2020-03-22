Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:55 IST
Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oman on Sunday banned public gatherings in the Gulf Arab state, limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange bureaus as part of measures to fight the coronavirus.

Authorities in the sultanate, which has reported 55 cases of the virus, also asked the private sector to facilitate remote working and urged commercial businesses and individuals to limit cash transactions, state television reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Oman

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Hry govt orders lockdown in 7 districts, including Gurgaon, till Mar 31

Eds Adding details Chandigarh, Mar 22 PTI&#160;The Haryana government has ordered a lockdown in seven districts, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, from Sunday night till March 31 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus...

First Gaza coronavirus cases confirmed, new curbs in West Bank

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first coronavirus cases, and stay-at-home orders were announced in the occupied West Bank on Sunday as Palestinian health officials tried to limit contagion. Two Palestinian men, one aged 79 and...

Coronavirus: 10 samples sent for testing in Amravati

Samples of four people sent for novel coronavirus testing from Amravati in Maharashtra on Saturday returned negative, while ten new samples were sent on Sunday, health officials said. So far 47 sample sent from the district have tested nega...

Afghanistan reports first confirmed death from coronavirus -health ministry

Afghanistans health ministry reported the countrys first confirmed death from the coronavirus on Sunday.A 40-year old man died in the northern Balkh province, Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said.Afghanistan has 34 conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020