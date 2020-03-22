Left Menu
Romania reports first coronavirus death

  • Bucharest
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:52 IST
Romania reported Sunday the first death on its territory due to the novel coronavirus, a 67-year-old man who was also suffering from advanced cancer, according to the government. The man had returned from France on 6 March and was quickly admitted to the hospital after developing flu-like symptoms.

Romania's foreign ministry announced on Saturday that seven Romanians living abroad, in Italy and France, have died since the start of the pandemic. While authorities have told the large Romanian diaspora not to come home for Easter, the ministry said that Romanians who were currently abroad as tourists or seasonal workers should return home "urgently".

Romania has confirmed 367 cases of the novel coronavirus so far. On Saturday the government in Bucharest broadened restrictions under the state of emergency brought in to stem the spread of the virus, imposing fresh restrictions on movement and barring most foreigners from entering the country.

