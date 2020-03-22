Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:32 IST
Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores

Oman on Sunday banned public gatherings in the Gulf Arab state, limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange bureaus as part of measures to fight the coronavirus spread.

Authorities also asked the private sector to facilitate remote working and urged commercial businesses and individuals to limit cash transactions, state TV reported. The sultanate has recorded the least infections, currently standing at 55, among the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council where the total number of cases of the virus has crossed 1,500 with three deaths.

The region has expanded measures to combat the spread of the disease, with Kuwait taking some of the most drastic steps including suspending international flights, as has Saudi Arabia. Other Gulf states have barred entry to foreigners. Kuwait, which reported 12 more cases on Sunday to take its tally to 188, on Saturday imposed a partial curfew nationwide and extended a suspension of government and private institutions and businesses for two weeks.

Some supermarkets in Kuwait are allowing only 50 shoppers at a time and taking their temperature, a Reuters witness said. In Saudi Arabia, the Defence Ministry has started deploying mobile hospitals, state news agency SPA reported. The kingdom has temporarily suspended work in the government sector and most of the private sector.

Authorities in regional business and trade hub the United Arab Emirates have encouraged people to stay at home and work remotely, but has yet to declare an official suspension of work. The UAE over the weekend reported two deaths linked to the virus, its first fatalities. Bahrain has recorded one death.

Qatar, which has the highest number of cases in the Arab Gulf region at 481, said on Saturday it would set up patrols and checkpoints to ensure a ban on all public gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Seven flights cancelled at Jammu airport in view of 'Janta Curfew'

Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the Janta Curfew, an Airport Authority of India official said. These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet, the official said.A total ...

Spain confirms 1,720 deaths from COVID-19

MadridSpain, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain increased by 3,646 over the past 24 hours to 28,572, while the death toll has reached 1,720 since the outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Accordin...

Delhi to be locked down from 6 am Monday: Kejriwal

Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying extraordinary measures are required to contain the spread of the new coronavirus after six locally transmitted cases surfaced in the...

SAARC Disaster Management Centre launches website for COVID-19

SAARC Disaster Management Centre on Sunday launched a website for information related to coronavirus pandemic in the region as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent video conference with SAARC leaders. Ministry of Exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020