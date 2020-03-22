Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Woman, son test positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases 8

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:24 IST
COVID-19: Woman, son test positive in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total cases 8

A man, who recently returned from Denmark, and his mother tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Noida (West) on Sunday, taking the number of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to eight, officials said. The mother and son, residents of Sector 2 in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, were quarantined at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), while two of their family members were in home isolation, they added.

"The son, 37, returned from Denmark on March 9.  But it was his mother, 62, who first showed coronavirus symptoms, after which both were tested on March 19 and quarantined. Their reports came on Sunday and they have tested positive. Both are quarantined at GIMS now," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said. On Saturday, two persons -- one in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 and another in Supertech Capetown in Noida's Sector 74 -- tested positive for coronavirus, the CMO said.

"The 31-year-old man in Alpha 1 had returned from Dubai. He was tested on March 18 and the results came on Saturday evening, which turned out to be positive. He has been admitted to GIMS," Bhargava said. The Supertech Capetown resident, who tested positive, had returned from Europe, he added.

Earlier, four Noida residents from sectors 41, 74, 78, 100 and one Delhi-based man had tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officials said. People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered, they added.

Uttar Pradesh had so far reported 25 coronavirus cases, including one foreigner, while across India, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 360 as of Sunday evening, the Union Health Ministry said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

A prison riot in Colombias capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.Thirty-two injured pri...

Italy bans internal travel as a further 651 die from coronavirus

Italy banned travel within the country on Sunday in yet another attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as data showed a further 651 people had died from the disease, lifting the number of fatalities to 5,476. A month after the first...

COVID-19: Kerala CM expresses gratitude towards health workers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his gratitude towards the health workers and saluted their valiant efforts in checking the spread of novel coronavirus. In a release on Sunday, he said while the whole world was stunned b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020