Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases pass 500; Emirates cancels passenger flights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:32 IST
Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases pass 500; Emirates cancels passenger flights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday while the United Arab Emirates pumped more money into its economy as airline Emirates moved to suspend passenger flights. Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said the kingdom recorded 119 new cases of the virus, raising the total number to 511, the highest to date in the Gulf Arab region.

The tally of cases in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council now stands at more than 1,700. Bahrain reported a second death from the virus on Sunday, taking the Arab Gulf's total to four. Abdelali said that 72 of the newly diagnosed people were Turkish nationals under quarantine in the holy city of Mecca after interacting with an infected compatriot.

"We are starting to see more cases linked to interactions... We advise everyone to stay home," he told a news conference, adding that more than 4,000 people are under quarantine. The region has expanded measures to combat the spread of the disease. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have taken some of the most drastic steps including halting international flights, suspending work at most institutions and closing public venues.

Gulf governments have announced stimulus packages to shield their energy-producing economies, which have also been hit by a collapse in oil prices. DUBAI VULNERABLE

Regional tourism and business hub the UAE approved an additional 16 billion dirhams ($4.36 billion) on Sunday for a total stimulus package of 126 billion dirhams, the country's vice president and Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, tweeted. The vital tourism and hospitality sector in Dubai, the region's most diversified economy, has been hit hard by the disruption to global travel.

The state-owned Emirates, one of the world's biggest airlines, said it would temporarily suspend all passenger flights by March 25 while maintaining cargo operations. "We find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders, and travel confidence returns," Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum said in a statement on Sunday.

The Dubai World Cup, one of the world's richest horse races, has been canceled. Other Gulf states have expanded precautionary measures.

Oman on Sunday banned public gatherings, limited staffing at state entities and shut currency exchange shops. Kuwait on Saturday imposed a partial curfew nationwide and extended a work suspension for two weeks. Some supermarkets are allowing only 50 shoppers at a time, a Reuters witness said.

Qatar, where 481 coronavirus cases have been recorded mostly among migrant workers, is erecting checkpoints to enforce a ban on public gatherings. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

A prison riot in Colombias capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.Thirty-two injured pri...

Italy bans internal travel as a further 651 die from coronavirus

Italy banned travel within the country on Sunday in yet another attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as data showed a further 651 people had died from the disease, lifting the number of fatalities to 5,476. A month after the first...

COVID-19: Kerala CM expresses gratitude towards health workers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his gratitude towards the health workers and saluted their valiant efforts in checking the spread of novel coronavirus. In a release on Sunday, he said while the whole world was stunned b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020