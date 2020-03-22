Left Menu
Turkish Airlines halts all international flights, except for 5 routes

Turkish Airlines will halt all its international flights as of March 27, except those to Hong Kong, Moscow, Ethiopia, New York, and Washington, amid the coronavirus outbreak, its CEO said on Sunday.

"Although they will decrease, our domestic flights will continue," CEO Bilal Eksi wrote on Twitter.

The carrier was not using 85% of its planes, its board chairman said earlier on Sunday.

