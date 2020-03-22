PM Johnson asks people to keep apart from others in parks and outdoors

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to follow the government's advice on social distancing when in parks and outdoor spaces.

"Please follow the advice and don't think that fresh air in itself automatically provides some immunity... you have to stay two metres apart, you have to follow the social distancing advice," he said at a news conference on Sunday.

