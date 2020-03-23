Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada coronavirus death toll jumps, officials could punish those ignoring precautions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:06 IST
Canada coronavirus death toll jumps, officials could punish those ignoring precautions

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50% percent to 19 in less than a day on Sunday, and impatient officials threatened to punish people refusing to take precautions to fight the spread of the highly contagious illness. Ottawa said late on Saturday that 13 people had died from the respiratory illness caused by the virus, but by 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Sunday that had grown to 19. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,388 from 1,099.

Canada has already closed its borders to all but essential travel and announced a C$27 billion ($19 billion) aid package for people and businesses most affected by the crisis. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more measures would be needed. "We're looking now at what those next steps are to ensure that our economy is able to pick up again once we're through this. It is likely to take months," he told reporters, but did not give details.

The House of Commons will return on Tuesday to approve the stimulus package. A handful of legislators will be present, since only 20 Parliamentarians are needed to conduct business. Ottawa says people who have returned from abroad must isolate themselves for 14 days and Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she could use the federal Quarantine Act to sanction those ignoring this requirement.

"We will use every measure ... to ensure compliance," she told a briefing. "(This) could include monetary penalties up to, and including, criminal penalties." Nova Scotia on Sunday became the latest of Canada's 10 provinces to declare a state of emergency, closing borders to non-residents and threatening to arrest those who do not practice self-distancing.

Premier Stephen McNeil told a news conference that despite warnings to avoid meeting in large groups, people were flocking to provincial parks and other common areas. "We are dealing with a deadly virus and this behavior is unacceptable," he said. His Atlantic province is banning gatherings of more than five people, a much stricter limit than other jurisdictions.

In Quebec, the second most populous province, premier Francois Legault tightened existing restrictions to force the closure of all shopping malls. Only food and liquor stores and pharmacies can stay open. "Right now there are still too many people in shopping malls," he told a briefing, saying restaurants would only be able to offer takeout service. All schools will be shut until May 1.

($1=$1.44 Canadian)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Syria confirms first coronavirus case

Syria on Sunday confirmed its first case of coronavirus, in a person who had come from abroad.Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told state media necessary measures had been taken regarding the 20 year-old woman, who he said would be quarantin...

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback program amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back program un...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020