Development News Edition

Philips to ramp up production of ventilators in coronavirus fight

  • Reuters
  • Amsterdam
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 01:06 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 01:06 IST
Dutch health technology company Philips on Sunday said it will ramp up production of critical healthcare products to help diagnose and treat patients with the new coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Philips said it aimed to double its production of hospital ventilators within the next eight weeks and to achieve a four-fold increase by the third quarter of this year.

The company also said it expected the impact of the coronavirus outbreak to hurt its results in the first half of 2020, but that it was too early to say how big the impact would be and how long it would last.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

