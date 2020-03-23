Left Menu
Panama reports nearly 30% jump in new coronavirus cases

Panama health officials reported 68 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up 28% from the previous day, bringing the total number of infected persons in the Central American country to 313.

Lourdes Moreno, national director of epidemiology, told reporters that while three deaths have been registered a fourth suspected fatality as a result of coronavirus is being investigated. Moreno added that more than eight in ten of the individuals to test positive for the highly-contagious respiratory illness are now home under isolation.

