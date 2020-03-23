Left Menu
Olympics-Team Canada says it won't participate in Games in summer 2020

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Sunday that Team Canada would not be participating in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020.

"The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring," the committees said in a statement.

"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," it added.

