Rugby-Japan's Top League cancels rest of season, citing coronavirus

Japan's rugby Top League said on Monday it was canceling its remaining 42 matches to help stem the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard the health of players and spectators.

In a statement, league organizers also said it was taking the step because many players would be returning to their home countries after New Zealand, Australia, and others urged the return of their expatriated citizens.

