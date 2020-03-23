Left Menu
AIIMS suspends OPD services till further orders as COVID-19 cases mount

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:43 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 14:43 IST
AIIMS suspends OPD services till further orders as COVID-19 cases mount
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Outpatient Department (OPD) services in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and all centres were closed down on Monday till further orders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country. "In continuation with earlier circular of even number dated 21 03 2020 regarding temporary stoppage of routine walk in OPD patient's registration in AIIMS, it has now been decided that all OPD services (including speciality services) inter-alia all new as well as all follow-up patient's registration in AIIMS Hospital and all centres as all remain closed w.e.f. 24.03.2020 (Tuesday) till further orders," read a circular by AIIMS New Delhi.

AIIMS, New Delhi had on Saturday decided to temporarily close routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations from March 23 in the backdrop of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava has stated that AIIMS building in Haryana's Jhajjar will be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday with seven fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

