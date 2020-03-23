Left Menu
Fake video of coronavirus patient on social media

  PTI
  Mangaluru
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:08 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:08 IST
A video being circulated in the social media purportedly of a man infected with Covid-19 at a hospital here is fake, its authorities said. The video which shows a youth, dressed in pink trousers and wearing a mask, struggling to breathe on a blue hospital bed, had gone viral after which the Wenlock hospital issued a clarification.

The video started circulating after Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner made public Sunday that a person has tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital. "A video of a patient convulsing on a hospital bed is being circulated on social media. This video is not of Wenlock hospital. Besides, we do not use blue beds," the hospital said in a statement, adding that they will file a complaint with the police regarding the video.

The first covid-19 case in the district was confirmed at the hospital on Sunday. The 22-year old man who came here from Dubai was tested positive and is under treatment in the isolation ward.

