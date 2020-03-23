Left Menu
Spain's deputy PM Carmen Calvo hospitalized with respiratory infection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:27 IST
Spain's deputy PM Carmen Calvo hospitalized with respiratory infection

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo was hospitalized on Sunday with respiratory infection and is awaiting coronavirus test results, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"The deputy Prime Minister went to a hospital yesterday afternoon and after medical tests were carried out doctors decided she had to remain there to receive treatment for a respiratory infection," the statement said.

Calvo, born in 1957, was tested for coronavirus and the results will be released as soon as they are known, the statement added.

