Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 task force recommends use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention of infection

The National Task Force for COVID-19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention of the coronavirus infection for high-risk cases.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:32 IST
COVID-19 task force recommends use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention of infection
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Task Force for COVID-19 constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention of the coronavirus infection for high-risk cases. The advisory provides for placing the -- asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases -- under chemoprophylasxis with hydroxychloroquine.

The protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency situations. However, the drug is not recommended for prophylaxis in children under 15 years of age and it is contraindicated in persons with known case of retinopathy, known hypersensitivity to hydroxychloroquine and 4-aminoquinoline compounds.

Among the key considerations are -- the drug has to be given only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. If anyone becomes symptomatic while on prophylaxis, he or she should immediately contact the health facility, get tested as per national guidelines and follow the standard treatment protocol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Confirmed coronavirus infections in Netherlands rise 13%, 34 new deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 13 from a day earlier and 34 more people died, Dutch health authorities said on Monday.The number of infections increased at the slowest pace in percentage terms...

Trapped in paradise: Tourists stranded by virus seek visa extensions

Travellers stranded by coronavirus in some of Southeast Asias idyllic tourism hotspots are trying to extend visas as more countries enforce travel restrictions that in some cases make it impossible to go home.The total number of stranded to...

British Olympian attacks IOC chief over Olympics

British track cyclist Callum Skinner has labelled International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach arrogant and stubborn over the organisations approach to the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC, which has faced strong pressure to postpone ...

Automakers in India halt production due to coronavirus

Indias biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki and peers Hyundai, Mahindra Mahindra, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and Toyota said they will halt car production due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move comes after automakers shut plants last week in Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020