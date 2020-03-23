Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:31 IST
From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only

London's Time Out, a food, drink and entertainment listings magazine, has rebranded as Time In and stopped its print run after coronavirus forced its usual readers to desert the streets. Launched in 1968 to detail everything the British capital had to offer, the weekly magazine was handed out at public transport hubs and available in cafes, pubs, shops and galleries to read for free.

The group has expanded to 328 cities around the world through online listings, events and branded markets. It said on Monday that with city-dwellers at home it would go digital-only and show readers how they could support local businesses or access local culture with themes such as "Time In Daily" and "The best of the city - straight to your sofa".

"Since 1968, Time Out has curated the best of the city and has been part of urban cultural life around the world, through good times and more challenging ones," said Caroline McGinn, Time Out's Global Editor-in-Chief. "In these unprecedented times, we will continue to bring the best of the city to Londoners and to celebrate its diversity, spirit and resilience, which are so apparent in this crisis: we're here to document that as Time In until it's time to go out again."

Time Out, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides magazines, websites, mobile platforms and live events in 58 countries. In a trading statement it said it had a global brand audience of 63 million in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced it to close its food and cultural markets, it said, as well as hitting advertising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

20 states, UTs in complete lockdown; six partially shut

As many as 20 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The ...

Coronavirus: Maha RTO functions pared, staff limit set at 5pc

The Maharashtra transport department on Monday asked Regional Transport Offices RTOs to suspend driving licence and fitness renewal tests till further notice in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. RTOs have also been told to maintain ju...

Italy's Lombardy workers to strike for tougher coronavirus shutdowns

Unions in Italys Lombardy region announced strikes on Monday to protect the health of their workers, saying a government decree temporarily shutting businesses due to the coronavirus emergency contained too many loopholes and exceptions.Ita...

Kerala reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Monday, tally reaches 95

Kerala on Monday reported 28 new coronavirus cases taking the state tally to 95. This is the steepest rise of COVID-19 cases witnessed in any state in a single day. With this, Kerala becomes the worst-hit state in the country.28 Coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020