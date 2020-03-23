Japan plans to scale back Olympic torch relay - NHK

Japan's Olympic organising committee plans to dramatically scale back the torch relay until a formal decision on the Games is made, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

The event, which was due to start on March 26 will now use lanterns in to carry the Olympic flame and will be more of a "tour" than a relay, NHK said.

