Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan plans to scale back Olympic torch relay - NHK

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:58 IST
Japan plans to scale back Olympic torch relay - NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan's Olympic organising committee plans to dramatically scale back the torch relay until a formal decision on the Games is made, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

The event, which was due to start on March 26 will now use lanterns in to carry the Olympic flame and will be more of a "tour" than a relay, NHK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81; Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison union officialFormer movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested po...

Chouhan 4th time lucky; to be sworn in Madhya Pradesh CM

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be sworn in Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time at 9 pm on Monday. He was elected state BJP Legistature Party leader here in the evening.The legislature party members - wearing masks due t...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed support fails to pull stocks out of dive

Fresh support announced by the Federal Reserve failed to lift Wall Street on Monday, after Europe and Asia had both been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic and growing number of national lockdowns that could push the global economy dee...

Rahul Gandhi slams PM for 'export' of ventilators, surgical masks

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing the export of surgical masks and ventilators till March 19 contrary to the advice of World Health Organisation WHO. Honou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020