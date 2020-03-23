G20 finance leaders reaffirm need for timely policy action - Japan finmin Aso

Group of 20 finance leaders reaffirmed the need to take timely policy steps without hesitation to deal with risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a conference call with his G20 counterparts, Aso also said the nature of the current crisis was different from that of when global markets were rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.