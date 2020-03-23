Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi's Etihad to temporarily cut staff wages due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:39 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways told staff on Monday it was temporarily cutting management wages by 50% and other staff salaries by 25% due to the impact on its business by the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The state-owned carrier, which will stop all passenger flights for two weeks from Wednesday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wages would be cut for the month of April, the sources said. "We will need to take some drastic measures to weather the storm over the next few weeks and avoid job losses as much as possible," Etihad Chief Executive Tony Douglas said in a staff email seen by Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates announced earlier it was suspending all passenger flights for two weeks to contain spread of the virus that has been linked to two deaths and infected 153 in the Gulf Arab state. Etihad, which has already suspended flights to dozens of destinations because of the virus, would survive the epidemic, Douglas said last week.

Dubai's Emirates, the UAE's biggest airline, on Sunday said it will enforce a temporary 25% to 50% reduction in basic salary for the majority of employees.

