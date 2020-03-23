NC converts district, block units into help-cum-awareness cells to fight corona spread

The National Conference on Monday turned the party's district and block units across entire Jammu province into Covid-awareness-cum-help centres to support the government efforts to contain the spread of the epidemic. The party urged its functionaries to educate people on various preventive measures against the outbreak through various modes of communication while observing mandatory advisories issued by the government from time to time.

"It is an unprecedented situation and calls for an extraordinary effort to defeat the virus," NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said in a statement here. Rana spoke to the district and block presidents and urged them to lend all possible help to those in distress by taking up their genuine problems with authorities and serve as a bridge between the people and the government. “It is the time for resilience, understanding and collective response to a grim situation that can be overcome by demonstrating unity and sense of responsibility,” the NC leader said, hoping that the people would observe to “dos and don'ts” with a sense of commitment. Meanwhile, in a message to colleagues through social media, Rana wished them and their families the best of health and wellness. "Please stay safe and take all precautions as advised by the government," he said, adding that people's resolve to fight pandemic together and unitedly is a beacon of hope. “Let's all pledge to do all that we can and all that we should to prevent the epidemic from spreading. This is not an hour to panic but, in fact, a moment to display measured and composed conduct and be a part of a societal collective response as the situation demands in the days to come," he said.

