Coronavirus: Over 16.9k screened for symptoms at Goa airport

Samples of two people were sent for novel coronavirus testing, Goa health authorities said on Monday. They said seven people are in isolation wards in hospitals in the state while 19 are under home quarantine.

So far, 16,915 passengers have been screened at Goa airport, including 26 on Monday. The state does not have any Covid-19 patient as yet.

