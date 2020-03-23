G20 financial officials see need for joint action against coronavirus

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies agreed to develop an action plan in response to the coronavirus and to closely monitor the epidemic's impact on markets and economic conditions, the Saudi Secretariat said.

A statement released following their virtual meeting said an impromptu virtual summit of G20 leaders initially announced for this week would convene "in a few days" but did not mention a specific date.

