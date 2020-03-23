Left Menu
UK tells its travelling citizens: return home immediately

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:30 IST
Britain's foreign office on Monday advised all travelling Britons to return home immediately, saying the coronavirus pandemic was limiting international travel and causing the closure of some air routes and land borders. "We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now where and while there are still commercial routes to do so," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement

"Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice." The foreign office urged travellers to contact their tour operators or airlines immediately to try to arrange a commercial flight.

"If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can," Raab said.

