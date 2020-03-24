Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:15 IST
WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergency expert, said it had advised Olympic and Japanese officials about public health risks and expected a decision "very soon" on the Tokyo 2020 Games, scheduled to open in July, amid growing calls for postponement. While it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus, it took only 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

"We're not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic," Tedros told an online briefing for more than 300 journalists. He called for global political commitment to change the trajectory of the pandemic, urging countries to take both defensive and attacking measures.

"Asking people to stay at home and other social distancing measures are an important way of slowing down the spread of the virus and buying time, but they are defensive measures," he said. "To win we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics: testing every suspect case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case and tracing and quarantining every close contact."

Tedros, citing "alarming reports" of large numbers of infections among health workers around the world, said he would urge leaders of the Group of 20 countries this week to boost production of protective gear and avoid export bans. The Group of 20, is a forum for the world's 19 largest advanced and emerging economies, including the European Union, which Tedros said accounted for more than 80 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP). It is presided over by Saudi Arabia this year.

Ryan, asked about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, said the WHO was feeding into deliberations by the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo 2020 Committee. Australia and Canada have already said they are withdrawing from the 2020 Games and organizers are facing increasing pressure to postpone them for the first time in their 124-year modern history.

"I believe a decision will be made very soon," Ryan said. He said any decision to postpone the Games would be made by Japan and the IOC, adding: "We have every confidence that the Japanese government and the IOC will not proceed with any Games should they be dangerous to athletes or spectators."

Minutes later, Switzerland's top sports body called for the Games to be postponed. India on Monday announced a halt to domestic flights and said the majority of the country was under complete lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. India has reported 471 cases but health experts have warned a big jump could be imminent, which would overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure.

"The future of this pandemic to a greater extent will be determined by what happens with very large, densely populated countries," Ryan said. "So it's really, really important that India continues to take aggressive action at the public health level and at the level of society to contain, control and suppress this disease and to save lives."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India faces spike in coronavirus cases, says study, in test for health system

India could face between around 100,000 and 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus by mid-May if it continues to spread at its current pace, according to a team of scientists based mainly in the United Stat...

France, China seek emergency G20 talks over coronavirus: French presidency

France and China agree on the need for emergency talks by leaders of the G20 major economies on coordinating an international response to the coronavirus crisis, the French presidency said Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by t...

U.S. banks hand out bonuses to staff as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Some U.S. banks on Monday offered employees one-time bonuses to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic and as a reward for working through the crisis. Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns a...

Irish coronavirus death toll rises from four to six

Irelands health department on Monday reported two more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to six.An additional 219 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 1,125, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020