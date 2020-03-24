Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's FCA says don't blame short-sellers for market rout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:22 IST
UK's FCA says don't blame short-sellers for market rout

Short-sellers cannot be blamed for the rout in stocks and markets should be kept open during the coronavirus epidemic, regulators in Europe said on Monday. Europe's STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seven-year low as investors price a likely recession into markets after the virus shut down swathes of the economy.

A handful of European Union states have introduced temporary curbs on short-sellers in a bid to quell volatility, fanning talk of a suspension across the market as the next step. But shares have continued falling since the curbs were introduced and Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday that, like the United States and most EU countries, it has not introduced such a ban and saw no reason to.

"Aggregate net short selling activity reported to FCA is low as a percentage of total market activity and has decreased in recent days," the FCA said in a statement. "It will continue to fluctuate, but there is no evidence that short selling has been the driver of recent market falls," the FCA added.

Short-selling is also a "critical underpinning" for liquidity in markets, it said. Its EU counterpart, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), has so far stopped short of backing a pan-EU short-selling ban, and said on Monday that markets should stay open for business.

"Open markets allow the process of adjusting prices to new information to continue, and they provide liquidity to the benefit of investors by allowing them to rebalance portfolios and meet contractual obligations," said ESMA Chair Steven Maijoor. He was responding to a group of financial industry trade bodies in Europe and the United States that had called on central banks, governments and regulators, including ESMA, in letters on Friday to keep markets open.

Market participants fear that if lockdowns become more stringent, staff at clearing houses and other market infrastructure operators could not get to work to keep markets running smoothly. Britain, home to LCH, one of the world's biggest clearing houses, has already indicated that market infrastructure staff are "key workers" for the economy during the epidemic. The United States has taken similar steps.

Deutsche Boerse, which operates Eurex Clearing, said it was not facing any restrictions on its staff or any issues with how fast it can execute trades. The London Stock Exchange said it and its LCH unit continue to operate as normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India faces spike in coronavirus cases, says study, in test for health system

India could face between around 100,000 and 1.3 million confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus by mid-May if it continues to spread at its current pace, according to a team of scientists based mainly in the United Stat...

France, China seek emergency G20 talks over coronavirus: French presidency

France and China agree on the need for emergency talks by leaders of the G20 major economies on coordinating an international response to the coronavirus crisis, the French presidency said Monday. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by t...

U.S. banks hand out bonuses to staff as coronavirus crisis intensifies

Some U.S. banks on Monday offered employees one-time bonuses to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic and as a reward for working through the crisis. Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns a...

Irish coronavirus death toll rises from four to six

Irelands health department on Monday reported two more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to six.An additional 219 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 1,125, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020