Japan PM Abe, IOC head Bach to hold conference call at 1100 GMT
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will hold a telephone conference at 1100 GMT Tuesday, the government said.
Japan's government is negotiating with the IOC to postpone the Games by a year at most due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Thomas Bach
- Japanese
- International Olympic Committee
- Sankei