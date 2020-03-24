Japan PM Abe, IOC head Bach to hold conference call at 1100 GMT

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will hold a telephone conference at 1100 GMT Tuesday, the government said.

Japan's government is negotiating with the IOC to postpone the Games by a year at most due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

