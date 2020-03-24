German coronavirus cases rise by 4,764 cases to 27,436 - Robert Koch Institute
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.
It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.
