German coronavirus cases rise by 4,764 cases to 27,436 - Robert Koch Institute

  • Reuters
  • Berlin
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:18 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:18 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.

It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

