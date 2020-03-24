Head of Paris Olympics says postponement of Tokyo Games 'more than likely'

The head of the Paris 2024 Olympics said on Tuesday that health is more important than the games and that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is "more than likely", but he did not call on organisers to do so.

"Today the games are not the priority, the priority is health, and that is how the world of sports contributes to that international solidarity," Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said on France Info radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.