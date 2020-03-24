Left Menu
China says most of its imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:19 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:19 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that most of the so-called imported cases of the coronavirus reported in the country so far involve Chinese nationals who have traveled to China from overseas.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that 380 of the 427 imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals, without elaborating further.

