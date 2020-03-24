Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo 2024 postponement decision due "within days" - Olympic movement sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:40 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2024 postponement decision due "within days" - Olympic movement sources

A final decision whether to postpone this year's Tokyo Olympic Games will be taken in the coming days, two sources within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Tuesday.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Games organisers are under mounting pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach will hold a telephone conference at 1100 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Railways to release full salary to lakhs of contractual workers during suspension of service

In a huge relief to lakhs of contractual employees, the railways has decided to release their full salaries even as it suspended all its passenger services till March 31. In an order issued on Tuesday, the railways has said that due to prev...

Rupee may depreciate to 77 against dollar in next few sessions

The rupee, which has weakened to 76 against the dollar, is likely to further depreciate to 77 in the next few sessions as the dollar buying continues amid higher demand from foreign investors, according to CARE Ratings. On Monday, the rupee...

Electric cars produce less CO2 than petrol vehicles, study confirms

Electric vehicles produce less carbon dioxide than petrol cars across the globe, even if electricity generation involves substantial amounts of fossil fuel, according to a study which projects that in 2050 every second car on the streets co...

Qiagen begins shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States

Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States.This comes under a new policy laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month to help accelerate the availability of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020