350-bed isolation ward for coronavirus cases to be ready in Chennai by Wednesday: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government is scaling up the infrastructure in its fight against coronavirus, with a 350-bed isolation ward at a city government hospital set to be ready, Health Minister C Vijayabskar said on Tuesday. The facility coming up at a government hospital here would be ready by Wednesday, he said in a tweet.

#Infrastructure:#TNHealth is scaling up additional facilities... a 350-bed isolation ward will be ready by tomorrow at Tamil Nadu Govt Multisuper Speciality Hospital to accommodate more patients if required," he said. Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 12 positive cases of the virus so far, including a 45-year-old man who has since been discharged following treatment.

In a separate tweet, he said the city-based Apollo Hospitals has informed the government about its preparedness to treat coronavirus patients at a 100-bed facility. The Centre has also approved a COVID19 testing lab at Apollo, he added.

