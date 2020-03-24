Left Menu
Japan Olympics minister to brief reporters after call with IOC's Bach

  Tokyo
  24-03-2020
  24-03-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto will brief reporters at around 9:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) following a phone call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, a government official said.

Hashimoto, along with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and some other Japanese leaders, is scheduled to hold talks by phone with Bach from 8:00 p.m. (1100 GMT).

