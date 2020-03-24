Four NATO service members arriving in Afghanistan test positive for coronavirus

Four NATO service members in Afghanistan tested positive for coronavirus shortly after entering the country, the first confirmed cases in the mission, NATO said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The service members were newly arrived in country, and were in a precautionary screening facility when they became symptomatic, were moved to isolation and were tested," the statement said, adding that the nationalities of the people would not be released.

Around 1,500 NATO service members, most who had recently arrived in Afghanistan, were in screening facilities as a precautionary measure, NATO said.

