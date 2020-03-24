Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-IOC to hold emergency EB meeting later on Tuesday on Tokyo 2020 postponement - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:40 IST
Olympics-IOC to hold emergency EB meeting later on Tuesday on Tokyo 2020 postponement - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The International Olympic Committee's Executive Board will discuss the widely expected postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in a hastily arranged conference call later on Tuesday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach were speaking by phone on Tuesday morning.

A delay by a year looks like the most likely option, with an autumn 2020 date seen as too soon after the virus pandemic, if by then it is over. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the IOC was likely to make an announcement later in the day on the issue.

The IOC and Tokyo Games organisers are under mounting pressure to postpone the Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. They both had long insisted the Games would go ahead as planned from July 24, but as the virus spread, opposition to the Games mounted, forcing them on Sunday to say they were considering postponement in a four-week consultation period.

That, however, partly backfired as athltes and National Olympic Committees demanded an immediate decision to plan their year. The Olympics have never been delayed in their 124-year modern history, though they were cancelled altogether in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the two world wars. Cold War boycotts disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till Mar 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown in force in Kolkata and other urban areas of West Bengal to the entire state till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people getting infected is...

Germany: We'll take measures to revive economy as soon as businesses reopen

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to lawmakers from his Social Democrat SPD party that the government would take steps to support Europes largest economy as soon businesses opened again. As soon as pubs, cinemas and shops...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to bounce from three-year lows

Wall Street was set to bounce from three-year lows on Tuesday, as signs of Washington nearing a deal on a 2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial cri...

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020