Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa bracing for lockdown to slow down Coronavirus

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government’s decision to enforce a 21-day lockdown, which will take effect at midnight on Thursday.

South Africa bracing for lockdown to slow down Coronavirus
Dr. Jakkie Cilliers, the Head of African Futures and Innovation Programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), says the President made the right call. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa is bracing for its first government-imposed lockdown as part of stringent measures to slow down the spread of Coronavirus.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government's decision to enforce a 21-day lockdown, which will take effect at midnight on Thursday.

The televised announcement has awoken many across the Republic to the seriousness of the pandemic, which has claimed over 17 000 lives globally.

Dr. Jakkie Cilliers, the Head of African Futures and Innovation Programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), says the President made the right call.

"I think it is the right strategy. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, have shown exemplary leadership," Cilliers told SAnews on Tuesday.

Cilliers said given the circumstances the country finds itself in, with 554 confirmed cases of COVID-19, there isn't room for an alternative to the lockdown.

South Africa registered its first case of Coronavirus on 5 March 2020.

With the number of cases is expected to spike, Cilliers said the world finds itself in challenging times.

"It is going to be a challenging time for all," he said.

The lockdown, the President said in his address, is a move aimed at saving citizens from infection.

However, Cilliers raised the concern about what would most likely happen once the lockdown ends.

"What worries me is that we will have a lockdown for 21 days and people's lives will go back to normal. Each time they resume normal life, there will [likely] be a spike in the infection rate," he said.

Notwithstanding, Cilliers is confident that citizens will make a concerted effort to practice good hygiene in the fight against the virus.

Cilliers commended the government on the fact that the provision of services such as the payment of grants will continue.

Impact on the economy

The virus is not sparing the economy either – not at home, and certainly not elsewhere in the world.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), which has pronounced it supports the President's efforts, said business recognizes the need for a lockdown period.

"The country's business leaders, who all stand firmly behind the President's leadership at this moment of national disaster, recognize the need for the lockdown period, for social distancing and strict remote working arrangements.

"Such strong action is necessary to help bring the pandemic under control and flatten the curve of the infection rate.

"The call for immediate, swift and extraordinary action is acknowledged, and business will do everything it can to ensure the President's appeal is implemented to full effect," BUSA said.

The business also threw their weight behind the public health management programme, which accompanies the lockdown. The programme will significantly increase screening, testing, contact tracing and medical management of the virus.

As South Africa and many others continue to maneuver their way out of the grip of the virus, business bodies have endorsed the Solidarity Fund announced by the President.

"All members of the various business bodies have unreservedly endorsed the Solidarity Fund announced by the President. The nationwide call for funding will contribute in a meaningful way to support the vulnerable in this time of need.

"Funds received from corporate and other entities, like stokvels, as well as willing and able individuals, and the international community, will drive social cohesion," said BUSA.

BUSA urged all businesses to abide by the President's call to avoid general exploitation of the situation by way of market and price manipulation.

"While we all recognize the need to make sacrifices during this demanding time, we must stand in unity with our government and stay at home to overcome the current challenging circumstances. As businesspeople, we firmly believe that through this crisis, we will lay the basis for a stronger South Africa, taking collective responsibility for our future," said BUSA Vice President, Martin Kingston.

During the lockdown, all South Africans will have to stay at home until midnight on Thursday, 16 April 2020. Grocery stores, medical and banking services will still be available.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till Mar 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown in force in Kolkata and other urban areas of West Bengal to the entire state till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people getting infected is...

Germany: We'll take measures to revive economy as soon as businesses reopen

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to lawmakers from his Social Democrat SPD party that the government would take steps to support Europes largest economy as soon businesses opened again. As soon as pubs, cinemas and shops...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to bounce from three-year lows

Wall Street was set to bounce from three-year lows on Tuesday, as signs of Washington nearing a deal on a 2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial cri...

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020