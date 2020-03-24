Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 811 to 5,560, 63 new deaths - authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 811 on Tuesday, a 17% increase from a day earlier, to a total of 5,560, health authorities said.

There were 63 new deaths, the largest increase yet, bringing the country's total to 276, the National Institute for Health said in a daily update.

The institute said it expected measures undertaken in the Netherlands this month, such as closing restaurants, and schools and a ban on public gatherings, would only begin to show up in the case numbers "at the end of this week or beginning of next week".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.