Putin to take part in extraordinary G20 summit to discuss coronavirus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a summit of Group of 20 economies to discuss the coronavirus crisis by video link on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed during a separate video conference on Monday to develop an "action plan" to respond to the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

