Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus to drive Greek economy into recession this year- finmin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:25 IST
Coronavirus to drive Greek economy into recession this year- finmin

Greece's economy will contract this year because of the coronavirus lockdown, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, but the projected recession will be temporary.

"The crisis is deep, it will become deeper and the economy will turn into recession in 2020," Christos Staikouras said in a televised address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Ford joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

Carmaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major U.S. manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators and respirators needed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus under a partnership code-named Project Apol...

British Olympics chief 'heartbroken' over postponed Games

British Olympic Association chairman Hugh Robertson said he was heartbroken for the Tokyo organisers after the 2020 Games were postponed but stated there was no other option due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Olympic Committ...

G7 officials vow to maintain fiscal, monetary expansion to beat coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus pandemic.In a statement on Tuesday, the Group of ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Airline staff harassed by cops, Centre asks states to let them move for work

As various states went into lockdown from Tuesday, several airline and airport staff were allegedly harassed by police while commuting to their workplace despite telling the enforcing authorities that the aviation profession comes under ess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020