Coronavirus to drive Greek economy into recession this year- finmin

Greece's economy will contract this year because of the coronavirus lockdown, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, but the projected recession will be temporary.

"The crisis is deep, it will become deeper and the economy will turn into recession in 2020," Christos Staikouras said in a televised address.

