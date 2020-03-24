Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's retail property owners and tenants work together to defer rent payments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:34 IST
UK's retail property owners and tenants work together to defer rent payments

British retail property owners and tenants are working together to defer rent payments and find other solutions that allow shops, businesses and landlords to ride out the coronavirus shutdown. Home furnishing retailer Dunelm was the latest major UK retailer to say it was launching talks with its landlords on rent reductions.

The chain, which also said it was drawing down all of its available credit to ride out the pain of the UK-wide shutdown, joins a growing list of companies who say they are seeking lower rent or who simply will not pay when it comes due. British property developer Land Securities said it was working with its customers to prevent any of them failing as a result of their rent bills.

"Forfeiture of the lease in these circumstances was not an option we were considering for customers unable to pay the rent and this approach has now been formalised by the government", Landsec said. Restaurant and pub industry body, UK Hospitality, has warned that the vast majority of businesses will be due to make advance quarterly payments of rents totalling billions of pounds on Wednesday.

The British government, scrambling to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, said last week that landlords should not evict commercial tenants who do not pay their rent due to the crisis. Burger King boss Alasdair Murdoch, who closed 500 stores on Tuesday, told the BBC's Today programme he would not be paying rent this week as he prepares to cover staff wages until government support begins to flow to the company in late April.

"We're not intending to pay our rent tomorrow," he said. "Most landlords as well have been reasonable about this. There are a number of creative solutions as well, we could add three months onto the end of the lease for those people who are unable to pay ... at the end of these three months."

A halt in payments, however, also raises the question of whether landlords will be forced to default on their own debt commitments. Even before the government began to shut down British public life this month, Trafford Centre owner Intu Properties was flagging doubts over its ability to continue operations in the face of a collapse of several retail tenants.

However, Intu said it will lower its service charges for tenants by 22% in the second half of the 2020 financial year, delivering an 11% reduction for the full year. Dunelm, for its part, said it was drawing down 175 million pounds in available credit, cancelling its interim dividend and reducing executive pay for the next three months, while expressing confidence it could ride out the crisis without breaching its own debt commitments. ($1 = 0.8581 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

UK posts biggest rise yet in coronavirus deaths and cases

Britain posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly, underlining the urgency behind the governments move to lock down the country.The death toll across the Unit...

French lab gets US approval for quick COVID-19 test

French diagnostics firm Biomerieux said Tuesday it had secured emergency approval from US regulators for a coronavirus test that can produce results in 45 minutes, potentially offering a new tool for stemming the outbreak. The company said ...

U.N. chief calls for boosting resources for IMF, coordinated fiscal stimulus

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Monday for more resources to be dedicated to the International Monetary Fund in a letter to the Group of 20 G20 major economies seen by Reuters.I urge G20 leaders to consider the urgent launch of a larg...

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stantons Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improveme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020