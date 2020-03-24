Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 officials vow to maintain fiscal, monetary expansion to beat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:58 IST
G7 officials vow to maintain fiscal, monetary expansion to beat coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement on Tuesday, the Group of Seven advanced world economies said: "We will do whatever is necessary to restore confidence and economic growth and to protect jobs, businesses, and the resilience of the financial system. We also pledge to promote global trade and investment to underpin prosperity."

Weekly meetings would continue, said the G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States. The finance officials highlighted the urgent need to boost support for the rapid development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostics, therapeutics and a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

They said they were also providing assistance to help other countries strengthen efforts to beat the disease, the group said, which has now infected more than 377,400 people across the world and killed over 16,500. The officials said they were ready to deliver the fiscal effort necessary to help their economies rapidly recover and resume the path toward sustainable growth, while providing liquidity support to mitigate the negative economic impacts.

The group's response includes efforts to help businesses and individuals survive the pandemic and the downturn it is causing. A senior Japanese finance ministry official said the group did not agreed on any numerical fiscal target for the measures.

Unlike the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, when rescue efforts were largely focused on big banks and companies, the G7 is focused this time on new policies for employment, working from home, and vulnerable populations, as well as expanded access to childcare and unemployment benefits. G7 countries are also providing liquidity enhancements, guarantees, subsidized loans, tax deferrals, and loan repayment deferrals and, where appropriate, grants for affected companies, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

On the monetary front, G7 central banks were taking exceptional action to support economic and financial stability and improve liquidity, including through swap lines among central banks, the statement said. "We pledge to maintain expansionary policies for as long as needed and stand ready to take further action, using the full range of instruments consistent with our mandates," it said.

Overall, the global financial system today was in better shape to withstand shocks, maintain market functioning, and sustain the supply of financing to support the real economy due to reforms enacted after the global financial crisis. "We will stay vigilant and take necessary steps to ensure that the financial system can continue to support the economy," the group said, urging financial institutions to keep lending to consumers and firms harmed by the pandemic.

G7 ministers also called on oil-producing countries to support efforts to promote global economic stability, but did not specifically refer to an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. They said they supported efforts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to respond to the pandemic, and stood ready to contribute further resources to multilateral efforts aimed at helping the most vulnerable and least developed countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Reaction to postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Athletes, national associations and sporting federations from around the world reacted with a mixture of sadness, relief and goodwill to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.After w...

FIFA welcomes Tokyo Olympics postponement

World footballs governing body FIFA on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA firmly believes that the health and well-being of all individuals involved in sp...

UK posts biggest rise yet in coronavirus deaths and cases

Britain posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly, underlining the urgency behind the governments move to lock down the country.The death toll across the Unit...

French lab gets US approval for quick COVID-19 test

French diagnostics firm Biomerieux said Tuesday it had secured emergency approval from US regulators for a coronavirus test that can produce results in 45 minutes, potentially offering a new tool for stemming the outbreak. The company said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020